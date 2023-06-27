सावधान! मिथुन सहित ये राशि के लोग, तिजोरी में रखा पैसा होगा खत्म, ग्रहों के सेनापति डालेंगे ऐसा प्रभाव
सावधान! मिथुन सहित ये राशि के लोग, तिजोरी में रखा पैसा होगा खत्म, ग्रहों के सेनापति डालेंगे ऐसा प्रभाव

Mars Transit 2023: वैदिक ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार मंगल ग्रह परम नीच हो गए हैं. ऐसे में मंगल ग्रह इन तीन राशि वालों के लिए मुश्किलें खड़ी करने जा रहा है. धन और सेहत को लेकर इन 3 राशि वालों को बेहद सावधान रहना होगा. 

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

सावधान! मिथुन सहित ये राशि के लोग, तिजोरी में रखा पैसा होगा खत्म, ग्रहों के सेनापति डालेंगे ऐसा प्रभाव

Mangal Planet Transit 2023: वैदिक ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार ग्रह समय-समय पर गोचर, नीच और उच्च के होते रहते हैं. इसका प्रभाव सभी राशि के जातकों के जीवन पर देखने को मिलता है. बता दें कि मंगल ग्रह कर्क राशि में विराजमान हैं. ज्योतिष शास्त्र में किसी भी ग्रह का नीच होना अशुभ माना गया है. ऐसे में व्यक्ति को अशुभ फलों की प्राप्ति होती है. ऐसे में इस अवधि में 3 राशि वालों को विशेष रूप से सावधान रहना होगा. जानें इन राशियों के बारे में. 

