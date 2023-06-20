आज के दिन ना करें ये काम, वरना झेलना पड़ेगा आर्थिक नुकसान!
Mangalwar ke Upay: हिंदू धर्म-शास्‍त्रों में सप्‍ताह के हर दिन को लेकर कुछ नियम बताए गए हैं. इसके अनुसार मंगलवार के दिन कुछ चीजों को खरीदने की मनाही की गई है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

Mangalwar ko na karen ye kaam: हिंदू धर्म में सप्‍ताह का हर दिन किसी ना किसी देवी-देवता को समर्पित है. इसलिए उस दिन कुछ विशेष नियमों का पालन करना चाहिए और संबंधित देवी-देवताओं की पूजा-अर्चना करनी चाहिए, ताकि उनकी कृपा पाई जा सके. यदि किसी भी दिन ऐसा काम किया जाए, जिसे संबंधित दिन करने की मनाही हो तो इससे भारी हानि का सामना करना पड़ सकता है. मंगलवार का दिन भगवान हनुमान को समर्पित है. मंगलवार को कुछ काम वर्जित किए गए हैं. मंगलवार को वर्जित किए गए इन कामों को करना धन, मान-सम्‍मान, सेहत पर बुरा असर डाल सकता है. आइए जानते हैं कि मंगलवार के दिन कौनसे काम नहीं करने चाहिए, साथ ही मंगलवार के दिन क्‍या नहीं खरीदना चाहिए. 

