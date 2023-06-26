Mangalwar Ke Upay: मंगलवार को आप भी तो नहीं करते ये 5 कार्य? नाराज हो जाएंगे संकटमोचक हनुमान; सूख जाएगा धन का स्रोत
topStories1hindi1755447
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Mangalwar Ke Upay: मंगलवार को आप भी तो नहीं करते ये 5 कार्य? नाराज हो जाएंगे संकटमोचक हनुमान; सूख जाएगा धन का स्रोत

Unpleasant Work for Lord Hanuman: भगवान हनुमान को संकटमोचक और प्रभु श्रीराम का अनन्य भक्त माना जाता है. वे स्वभाव से विनम्र हैं लेकिन वे मंगलवार को कुछ कार्य किए जाने से बेहद अप्रसन्न हो जाते हैं. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:48 PM IST

Trending Photos

Mangalwar Ke Upay: मंगलवार को आप भी तो नहीं करते ये 5 कार्य? नाराज हो जाएंगे संकटमोचक हनुमान; सूख जाएगा धन का स्रोत

What Not to do on Tuesday: सनातन धर्म में सप्ताह के प्रत्येक दिन किसी न किसी देवी-देवता को समर्पित माना गया है. इसी तरह मंगलवार का दिन भगवान हनुमान की आराधना के लिए अर्पित किया गया है. उनका दूसरा नाम बजरंग बली भी है. वे संकटमोचक हैं और स्वभाव से विनम्र हैं. कहते हैं कि अगर हनुमान जी किसी पर प्रसन्न हो जाएं तो उसके जीवन के सभी कष्ट दूर हो जाते हैं. ज्योतिष शास्त्र के मुताबिक अगर आप हनुमान जी की कृपा हासिल करना चाहते हैं तो मंगलवार को भूलकर भी 5 कार्य कभी नहीं करने चाहिए. ऐसा करने से बजरंग बली का क्रोध झेलना पड़ता है और जीवन दुखों से भर जाता है. आइए जानते हैं कि वे कार्य कौन से हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?