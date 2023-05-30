Masik Rashifal 2023: जून में इस राशि वालों को कर्ज से मिलेगी मुक्ति, शुभ समाचार की होगी प्राप्ति
topStories1hindi1717322
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Masik Rashifal 2023: जून में इस राशि वालों को कर्ज से मिलेगी मुक्ति, शुभ समाचार की होगी प्राप्ति

Horoscope June 2023: जून में इस राशि वालों को थोड़ा सावधान रहने की जरूरत है. बॉस की बातों को न मानना महंगा पड़ सकता है. बिजनेस करने वाले सरकारी नियमों को मानें. युवा लेखकों को नए आइडिए और घरेलू कर्ज से मुक्ति मिलेगी. 

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

Trending Photos

Masik Rashifal 2023: जून में इस राशि वालों को कर्ज से मिलेगी मुक्ति, शुभ समाचार की होगी प्राप्ति

जून का राशिफल: कुंभ राशि वाले जून माह में बॉस की बातों को गंभीरता से अमल करें, नहीं तो दिक्कत का सामना करना होगा. इसके साथ ही ऑफिशियल पॉलिटिक्स से खुद को दूर रखें. दूसरे सप्ताह में आसान से काम भी पहाड़ की तरह दिखाई देंगे. अपने निर्धारित कार्य को करने में जल्दबाजी न करें. ओवरएक्टिवनेस से आप अपने दिमाग को थका सकते हैं. नौकरीपेशा लोगों के लिए ज्ञान की कमी से प्रमोशन में बाधा आ सकती है, इसलिए ज्ञान प्राप्त करते रहें. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Nora Fatehi
Nora ने पहन लिया कुछ ऐसा चलना हुआ मुश्किल, पहनावे और चाल दोनों का उड़ा मजाक!
Vastu Tips For Plants
घर में लगा लें मां लक्ष्मी का प्रिय पौधा, घर में होगा सुख-शांति और समृद्धि का वास
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
Monalisa
ट्रांसपेरेंट साड़ी पहन इस भोजपुरी हसीना ने दिए ऐसे किलर पोज, बेचैन हुए फैंस
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS: बेटी और नातिन के साथ शो में पहुंचे Kabir Bedi, कपिल की ऐसे कर दी बोलती बंद
budh gochar 2023
5 राशि वालों को तगड़ा पैसा देंगे 'बुध', मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन, व्‍यापार में लाभ!