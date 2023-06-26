July Horoscope: जुलाई में वाणी से जीतेंगे सबका दिल, दूसरो पर छोड़ेंगे अमिट छाप; जानें मासिक राशिफल
July Horoscope: जुलाई में वाणी से जीतेंगे सबका दिल, दूसरो पर छोड़ेंगे अमिट छाप; जानें मासिक राशिफल

July 2023 Horoscope: इस राशि के लोग बॉस से नाराज हों तो नौकरी छोड़ने के बारे में न सोचें. कारोबार में अगर जीवनसाथी पार्टनर है तो लाभ की पूरी संभावना है. बेफिजूल खर्च से बचें और प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाएं.

 

Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

July Horoscope: जुलाई में वाणी से जीतेंगे सबका दिल, दूसरो पर छोड़ेंगे अमिट छाप; जानें मासिक राशिफल

July Horoscope 2023 in Hindi: वृष राशि के लोगों की बॉस से किसी बात को लेकर कहासुनी के चलते मन में नौकरी छोड़ने का विचार आ सकता है. माह के दूसरे सप्ताह में व्यस्तता के चलते कुछ कार्य छूट भी सकता है. जो लोग मल्टीनेशनल कंपनी में जॉब कर रहे हैं, उनको वर्तमान समय में धैर्य के साथ काम करते रहना चाहिए. जो लोग प्रोफेशन से प्रवक्ता हैं, वह अपनी आकर्षक वाणी से दूसरों का दिल जीत सकेंगे. आपकी प्रभावशाली बातें दूसरों पर छाप छोड़ेंगी. 

