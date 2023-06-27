Horoscope: इन लोगों के लिए खुशखबरी भरा रहेगा जुलाई, मिलेगी रुकी सैलरी; बिजनेस में प्राप्त होगा सहयोग
Horoscope: इन लोगों के लिए खुशखबरी भरा रहेगा जुलाई, मिलेगी रुकी सैलरी; बिजनेस में प्राप्त होगा सहयोग

Rashifal: नय माह जुलाई में इस राशि के लोग कार्य में टेक्नोलॉजी का उपयोग करें. कारोबारियों को भुगतान मिले तो उसे बचाकर रखें. युवाओं को पुराने मित्रों का साथ मिलेगा. वहीं, सेहत के अनुसार खानपान का ध्यान रखें.

Horoscope: इन लोगों के लिए खुशखबरी भरा रहेगा जुलाई, मिलेगी रुकी सैलरी; बिजनेस में प्राप्त होगा सहयोग

July Horoscope: कर्क राशि के लोगों के मामले में जहां एक ओर जुलाई माह में कार्य का प्रदर्शन काफी अच्छा दिख रहा है. वहीं, दूसरी ओर कार्य में टेक्नोलॉजी को जोड़े रखना होगा. ऑफिस जाने के पहले अपने प्रमुख कार्यों की लिस्ट जरूर बना लें और जो जरूरी काम हों, उन्हें सबसे पहले लिखें. जिन लोगों की सैलरी बीते कुछ समय से किसी कारण से रुकी हुई है, वह मिल सकती है. सैन्य विभाग में कार्यरत लोगों के कंधों पर जुलाई के अंतिम सप्ताह कुछ अधिक जिम्मेदारियां रहेंगी. 

