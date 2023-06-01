June 2023 Horoscope: जून का महीना इन 4 राशियों के लिए रहेगा बेहद भाग्यशाली, जमकर बरसेगा पैसा; चेक कर लें अपनी राशि
topStories1hindi1719613
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

June 2023 Horoscope: जून का महीना इन 4 राशियों के लिए रहेगा बेहद भाग्यशाली, जमकर बरसेगा पैसा; चेक कर लें अपनी राशि

June 2023 Rashifal: जून का महीना आज से शुरू हो रहा है. इस महीने जातकों को 3 बड़े ग्रहों सूर्य, बुध और शनि का गोचर देखने को मिलेगा. जिससे 4 राशियों का भाग्य इस महीने चमकने वाला है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 05:18 AM IST

Trending Photos

June 2023 Horoscope: जून का महीना इन 4 राशियों के लिए रहेगा बेहद भाग्यशाली, जमकर बरसेगा पैसा; चेक कर लें अपनी राशि

Monthly Horoscope June 2023: आज से उम्मीदों भरा नया महीना शुरू होने जा रहा है. इस महीने कई बड़े ग्रह अपनी राशि बदलने जा रहे हैं. ग्रहों के महाराज कहे जाने जाने वाले सूर्य देव 15 जून को मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश कर जाएंगे. उससे पहले ग्रहों के राजकुमार बुध 7 जून को वृषभ राशि में गोचर करेंगे. सूर्य देव के बाद 17 जून से शनि देव वक्री हो जाएंगे. इसके बाद बुध ग्रह 19 जून को वृषभ राशि में रहते हुए अस्त हो जाएंगे. करीब 5 दिनों बाद बुध ग्रह 24 जून को मिथुन राशि में गोचर कर जाएंगे. सूर्य, बुध और शनि की इस शक्तिशाली तिकड़ी की वजह से यह महीना 4 राशियों के लिए बहुत सौभाग्यशाली साबित होने जा रहे हैं. उन राशियों के जातकों को हर क्षेत्र में सफलता मिलेगी और वे जो भी काम करेंगे, उसमें कामयाबी हासिल करेंगे. आइए जानते हैं कि वे किस्मत वाले जातक कौन से हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
Green tea
Green Tea बनाते वक्त ना करें ये गलतियां, फायदे की जगह शरीर को पहुंचेगा नुकसान
Religion change
पिता का आरोप- बेटा ने अपना लिया दूसरा धर्म, बहाने बना रोज 5 बार घर से निकलता था
digi locker
चालान से हो गई फुर्सत! जमकर चलाएं गाड़ी, ट्रैफिक पुलिस नहीं रोकेगी आपको
Akshay Kumar
महंगा है अक्षय कुमार का ये लाल चमकती आंखों वाला LED बैग, खर्च हो जाएगी पूरी सैलरी