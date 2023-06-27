Rashifal: जुलाई में नकारात्मक ग्रह मचा सकते हैं खलबली, आखिर सप्ताह में मिलेगा शुभ समाचार
topStories1hindi1756436
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Rashifal: जुलाई में नकारात्मक ग्रह मचा सकते हैं खलबली, आखिर सप्ताह में मिलेगा शुभ समाचार

Monthly Horoscope 2023: इस राशि के लोगों को इंक्रीमेंट और प्रमोशन के लिए अभी इंतजार करना होगा. बिजनेस में शत्रुओं से सचेत रहना होगा. जानें जुलाई माह का राशिफल. 

 

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

Trending Photos

Rashifal: जुलाई में नकारात्मक ग्रह मचा सकते हैं खलबली, आखिर सप्ताह में मिलेगा शुभ समाचार

July Horoscope 2023: सिंह राशि के लोगों को जुलाई माह में अपने कार्यस्थल में सहकर्मियों से तालमेल बनाकर चलना होगा, उन पर बेवजह क्रोध न करें. इंक्रीमेंट और पदोन्नति की प्रतीक्षा करने वालों को अभी इंतजार करना पड़ सकता है. अपने ऑफिशियल कार्य को करने में कुछ अधिक मेहनत करनी होगी. यदि आप पेशे से अध्यापक हैं तो आपके पास भी कार्यभार कुछ अधिक ही रहेगा. विद्यालय खुलने के बाद की तैयारियां भी करनी होंगी. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
Powered by Tomorrow.io
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इन लोगों को बरतनी होगी सावधानी, कार्यों के बनने में है संदेह
Goats with Allah birthmarks up for sale at premium of Rs 51 lakh
बकरे पर 'अल्लाह' का निशान, 5 लग्जरी कारों के बराबर है इनकी कीमत