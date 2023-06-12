Neech Bhang Rajyog : मंगल गोचर से बना नीच भंग योग, ये राशियां जमकर काटेंगी मौज; मिलेगा पैसा ही पैसा
topStories1hindi1734806
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Neech Bhang Rajyog : मंगल गोचर से बना नीच भंग योग, ये राशियां जमकर काटेंगी मौज; मिलेगा पैसा ही पैसा

Neechbhang Rajyog 2023: मंगल ने अपनी नीच की राशि कर्क में राशि परिवर्तन किया है. और 1 जुलाई तक इसी राशि में विराजमान रहेंगे. जिससे नीच भंग राजयोग का निर्माण हुआ है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 03:23 PM IST

Trending Photos

Neech Bhang Rajyog : मंगल गोचर से बना नीच भंग योग, ये राशियां जमकर काटेंगी मौज; मिलेगा पैसा ही पैसा

Mangal ka Kark Rashi Parivartan 2023 : वैदिक ज्योतिष के अनुसार, सभी ग्रह एक निश्चित समय के लिए राशि परिवर्तन करते हैं, शास्त्रों में मंगल को साहस, भूमि, विवाह का कारक माना गया है. 10 मई को  मंगल ने अपनी नीच की राशि कर्क में राशि परिवर्तन किया है. और 1 जुलाई तक इसी राशि में विराजमान रहेंगे. जिससे नीच भंग राजयोग का निर्माण हुआ है.  आमतौर पर जब कोई भी ग्रह नीच राशि में हो तो अशुभ फल देता है लेकिन मंगल इस समय नीच राशि कर्क में रहकर भी कुछ राशि वालों के लिए बेहद शुभ फल दे रहे हैं. लेकिन 3 राशियां ऐसी हैं, जिसको इसका शुभ असर प्राप्त हो रहे हैं,  उन्‍हें धन-दौलत, तरक्‍की और मान-सम्‍मान देंगे. तो चलिए जानते हैं ये राशियां कौन-सी हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Madhu Mantena
प्रोड्यूसर मधु मेंटाना ने इरा त्रिवेदी से की शादी, पहले पोस्ट में लिखा- अब हुआ पूरा
Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: दोबारा शादी करने के बाद एक्स वाइफ मसाबा के लिए ये क्या कह गए मधु मेंटाना, 'गदर' ने तोड़ा शाहरुख खान का रिकॉर्ड
Government scheme
ये वेबसाइट है पूरा सरकारी दफ्तर! मिनटों में हो जाएगा आपका हर जरूरी काम
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Anil Ambani
Reliance के इस शेयर ने निवेशकों को कर दिया कंगाल, 255 से 15 रुपये पर आया Stock
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा