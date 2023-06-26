साल का दूसरा सूर्य ग्रहण लगने में बस इतने दिन बाकी, जानें आपकी राशि पर कैसा होगा असर?
साल का दूसरा सूर्य ग्रहण लगने में बस इतने दिन बाकी, जानें आपकी राशि पर कैसा होगा असर?

Next Surya Grahan 2023 date time in India: साल 2023 में एक सूर्य ग्रहण और एक चंद्र ग्रहण लगने के बाद अब तीसरा ग्रहण लगने जा रहा है. साल का अगला ग्रहण सूर्य ग्रहण होगा और इसका बड़ा असर सभी राशि वालों पर होगा.  

Second Surya Grahan 2023 date time in India: सूर्य ग्रहण-चंद्र ग्रहण एक खगोलीय घटना हैं लेकिन इनका विशेष धार्मिक महत्व भी होता है. ज्‍योतिष शास्‍त्र में भी ग्रहण को बहुत महत्‍वपूर्ण माना गया है क्‍योंकि सूर्य ग्रहण-चंद्र ग्रहण का बड़ा असर सभी राशि वालों पर पड़ता है. इस साल के कुल 4 ग्रहण में से पहला सूर्य ग्रहण बीते 20 अप्रैल को और चंद्र ग्रहण 5-6 मई की रात लग चुका है. अब बारी है अगले सूर्य ग्रहण की, जो कि साल का तीसरा ग्रहण होगा. साथ ही साल का आखिरी सूर्य ग्रहण होगा. 

