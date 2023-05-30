Nirjala ekadashi: इस बार निर्जला एकादशी पर बन रहे हैं 2 शुभ योग, जानें भगवान विष्णु को प्रसन्न करने के दुर्लभ मंत्र
Nirjala ekadashi: इस बार निर्जला एकादशी पर बन रहे हैं 2 शुभ योग, जानें भगवान विष्णु को प्रसन्न करने के दुर्लभ मंत्र

nirjala ekadashi 2023: हिंदू धर्म में निर्जला एकादशी का बेहद महत्व है. इस बार ये त्योहार आज यानी कि 31 मई को मनाया जा रहा है. इस दिन भक्त बिना जल ग्रहण करे, व्रत रखकर भगवान विष्णु की आराधना करते हैं.

May 31, 2023

Nirjala ekadashi: इस बार निर्जला एकादशी पर बन रहे हैं 2 शुभ योग, जानें भगवान विष्णु को प्रसन्न करने के दुर्लभ मंत्र

nirjala ekadashi 2023 shubh yoga: वैसे तो हर महीने दो एकादशी पड़ती हैं. एक शुक्ल पक्ष और दूसरी कृष्ण पक्ष में. ऐसे में साल में कुल 24 एकादशी होती हैं. इनमें निर्जला एकादशी का सबसे अधिक महत्व है. इस दिन श्रद्धालु बिना जल के प्यासे रहकर व्रत रखते हैं. ऐसे में यह व्रत काफी कठिन हो जाता है. इस बार यह त्योहार आज यानी कि 31 मई बुधवार के दिन मनाया जा रहा है. इस दिन दो शुभ योग भी बन रहे हैं, जिस वजह से इस दिन का महत्व और भी बढ़ गया है, क्योंकि इन दोनों योग में कोई भी कार्य किए जाएं तो उसमें सफलता जरूर हासिल होती है.

