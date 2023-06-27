जरूर अमीर बनते हैं इस समय जन्‍मे लोग, ये खासियतें बनाती हैं अट्रैक्टिव और लोकप्रिय!
topStories1hindi1755871
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

जरूर अमीर बनते हैं इस समय जन्‍मे लोग, ये खासियतें बनाती हैं अट्रैक्टिव और लोकप्रिय!

People Born in July: हर महीने तारीख और राशि में जन्‍मे लोगों की अपनी खासियतें-कमियां होती हैं. जुलाई महीने में जन्‍मे लोगों की बात करें तो इस माह में जन्‍मे लोग अमीर जरूर बनते हैं. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

Trending Photos

जरूर अमीर बनते हैं इस समय जन्‍मे लोग, ये खासियतें बनाती हैं अट्रैक्टिव और लोकप्रिय!

July me janme log kaise hote hai: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार व्यक्ति के जन्म की तारीख, समय और महीना बहुत अहम होता है. इससे उसकी कुंडली बनती है, मूलांक का पता चलता है. जिस तरह राशि और मूलांक के जरिए व्‍यक्ति के व्‍यवहार, पर्सनालिटी, भविष्‍य के बारे में जाना जा सकता है. वैसे ही व्‍यक्ति के जन्‍म का माह से भी बहुत कुछ जाना जा सकता है. जुलाई महीने में जन्‍मे लोगों की बात करें तो उनमें कुछ ऐसी खूबियां होती हैं, जो उन्‍हें बेहद आकर्षक, लोकप्रिय और अमीर बनाती हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
Powered by Tomorrow.io
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप