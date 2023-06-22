Rahu Favorite Zodiac: इन राशि वालों पर मेहरबान रहते हैं राहु, कभी नहीं करते परेशान; धन-दौलत से भर देते हैं जातक का घर
Favorite Zodiac Signs of Rahu: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में राहु को क्रूर ग्रह माना गया है. कहते हैं कि वे जिस पर क्रोधित हो जाएं, उसका सर्वनाश होते देर नहीं लगती. लेकिन कुछ ऐसी भी राशियां हैं, जो राहु को बेहद प्रिय हैं. उन्हें वे हमेशा शुभ फल प्रदान करते हैं.

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 11:07 PM IST

Rahu Favorite Zodiac Signs: वैदिक शास्त्र में राहु को क्रोधी और मायावी छाया ग्रह माना गया है. कहते हैं कि राहु एक ऐसा ग्रह है, जो मनुष्य को उसकी हद में रहना सिखाता है. जब कोई व्यक्ति शरीर, पैसे और शोहरत के घमंड में चूर हो जाता तो राहु जीवन में ऐसी परिस्थितियां पैदा कर देते हैं कि वह अहंकारी मनुष्य एक-एक पैसे के लिए कंगाल हो जाता है. साथ ही अनेक बीमारियों से घिर जाता है. ऐसा करके राहु उसका घमंड तोड़ देते हैं. 

