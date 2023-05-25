Rahu Ketu 2023: मेष, सिंह समेत ये राशि के लोग कस लें कमर, 31 मई से राहु-केतु मचाएंगे कोहराम, रहना होगा सतर्क!
Rahu Ketu 2022 Bad Effect: वैदिक ज्योतिष शास्त्र में राहु-केतु को पापी ग्रह माना गया है. जब भी ये ग्रह गोचर करते हैं या फिर किसी अन्य ग्रह के साथ युति बनाते हैं, तो इसका शुभ और अशुभ प्रभाव सभी राशि के जातकों के जीवन पर देखने को मिलेगा.  जानें 31 मई से किन लोगों को विशेष रूप से सावधान रहने की जरूरत है.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

Rahu-Ketu Gochar 2023: हर ग्रह अपने निश्चित समय पर गोचर करता है और उसका प्रभाव सभी राशि के जातकों के जीवन पर साफ देखा जा सकता है. ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार राहु-केतु को पापी ग्रह माना गया है. किसी भी अन्य ग्रह के साथ इनकी युति जातकों को शुभ या अशुभ फल प्रदान करती है. बता दें कि इस समय राहु मेष राशि में विराजमान हैं और 31 मई को चंद्रमा तुला राशि में गोचर करेगा और 3 जून तक इसी राशि में विराजमान रहेगा.

