साप्‍ताहिक राशिफल: ये हैं इस हफ्ते की लकी राशियां, अचानक मिलेगा पैसा और प्रमोशन!
Saptahik Rashifal 19 to 25 june 2023: जून का तीसरा सप्‍ताह कुछ राशि वालों को आकस्मिक धन लाभ करवा सकता है. साथ ही प्रमोशन-इंक्रीमेंट मिलने के भी योग हैं. 

Weekly Horoscope in Hindi 19 to 25 june 2023: ज्‍योतिष की नजर से आने वाला सप्‍ताह बेहद है क्‍योंकि इस हफ्ते शनि वक्री चाल चलेंगे, साथ ही बुध अस्‍त होंगे. हालांकि ये ग्रह स्थितियां कुछ राशि वालों के लिए शुभ रहेंगी और उन्‍हें बड़ा लाभ करवा सकती हैं. इन लकी राशि वाले जातकों को अचानक कहीं से पैसा मिल सकता है. नौकरी में पदोन्‍नति, वेतनवृद्धि मिल सकती है. आइए जानते हैं कि साप्‍ताहिक राशिफल के अनुसार 19 जून 2023 से 25 जून 2023 तक का समय किन राशि वालों के लिए शुभ रहने वाला है. 

