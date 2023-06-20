Shani Vakri 2023: इन लोगों को मालामाल करेंगे वक्री शनि, विवादित मामलों में मिलेगी सफलता
Shani Vakri 2023: इन लोगों को मालामाल करेंगे वक्री शनि, विवादित मामलों में मिलेगी सफलता

Shani Vakri: शनि ने कुंभ राशि में उल्टा चलना शुरू कर दिया है. वह इस अवस्था में अब नवंबर तक रहेंगे. उनके इस अवस्था का कुछ राशियों पर शुभ तो कुछ में अशुभ असर पड़ेगा.

 

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 06:31 PM IST

Shani Vakri 2023: इन लोगों को मालामाल करेंगे वक्री शनि, विवादित मामलों में मिलेगी सफलता

Saturn vakri 2023: 17 जून से वक्री हो चुके शनि कर्क लग्न और राशि के कुछ लोगों को मालामाल करेंगे. ऑफिस हो या परिवार सभी जगहों पर आपको अपने क्रोध पर नियंत्रण रखते हुए धैर्य के साथ काम करना होगा. शनि 4 नवंबर को दोपहर तक वक्री ही रहेंगे. इस तरह शनि महाराज करीब 140 दिनों तक ऐसी स्थिति में रहेंगे. इसी बीच कर्क राशि वालों को खुशखबरी भी मिलेगी. आइए 10 प्वाइंट्स में समझें कि कर्क राशि वालों को इस अवधि में कैसे रहना है.  

