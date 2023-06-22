Shani Dev: वक्री शनि इन लोगों को दिलाएंगे मेहनत का लाभ, खूब करेंगे ऑफिशियल यात्रा
Shani Vakri: शनि की उल्टी चाल की वजह से इस राशि के लोगों को पारिवारिक स्थिति में थोड़ा ध्यान रखना है कि अनावश्यक रूप से वाद विवाद हो सकता है. घर का माहौल अच्छा रखें साथ ही किसी से भी बहुत कटु वचन न बोलें.

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 05:03 PM IST

Shani Vakri 2023: शनि देव की वक्री चाल जहां एक ओर धनु राशि के लोगों मेहनत का फल दिलाने वाली है. वहीं, सेहत के मामले में सचेत भी कर रही है. शनि 17 जून को वक्री हो चुके हैं और अब 4 नवंबर तक इसी स्थिति में रहने वाले हैं. धनु राशि के लोगों को परिवार में अनावश्यक टीका-टिप्पणी करने से बचना चाहिए. आइए इस राशि के लोगों को जिन 10 बिंदुओं पर सावधान रहना है, उसे समझने की कोशिश करें.  

