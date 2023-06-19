इन राशि वालों पर 4 महीने बरसेगा शनि का कहर! तुरंत कर लें बचाव के ये उपाय
इन राशि वालों पर 4 महीने बरसेगा शनि का कहर! तुरंत कर लें बचाव के ये उपाय

Vakri Shani 2023 Bad effects: शनि ग्रह इस समय कुंभ राशि में हैं और उल्‍टी चाल चलने लगे हैं. शनि की वक्री चाल कुछ राशि वालों पर बुरा असर डालेगी, लिहाजा इन लोगों को समय रहते उपाय कर लेने चाहिए.

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

इन राशि वालों पर 4 महीने बरसेगा शनि का कहर! तुरंत कर लें बचाव के ये उपाय

Shani ke Upay: ज्‍योतिष के अनुसार न्‍याय के देवता शनि की चाल में बदलाव बहुत बड़ा असर डालती है. शनि की वक्री चाल को इसलिए अशुभ माना गया है. 17 जून 2023 को शनि अपनी मूल त्रिकोण राशि कुंभ में वक्री हो गए हैं. शनि की उल्‍टी चाल सभी 12 राशि वालों पर शुभ-अशुभ असर डालेगी. शनि 4 नवंबर 2023 तक वक्री रहेंगे और तब तक कुछ राशि वालों के जीवन में तगड़ी उथल-पुथल मचा सकती है. वक्री शनि कुछ राशि वालों को 4 नवंबर 2023 तक कष्‍ट दे सकते हैं. 

