Nakshatra: कुशल वक्ता होते हैं इस नक्षत्र में जन्मे लोग, शुरू काम को पूरा करके ही लेते हैं दम

Shravana Nakshatra Secrets: इस नक्षत्र का देवता भगवान विष्णु को माना गया है. संसार का भरण-पोषण, प्रबंधन व्यवस्था व विभिन्न शक्तियों का संतुलन बनाए रखना ही भगवान विष्णु का कार्य है, इसलिए भगवान विष्णु सृष्टि के पालनकर्ता हैं.

Jun 13, 2023

Shravana Nakshatra Zodiac Sign: श्रावण मास की पूर्णिमा अर्थात रक्षाबंधन वाले दिन चंद्रमा श्रवण नक्षत्र पर होता है. कहा जाता है कि वामन अवतार में भगवान विष्णु ने जब तीन पग भूमि मांगी थी तो उनका पांव आकाश में श्रवण नक्षत्र पर ही पड़ा था. विद्वानों ने श्रवण नक्षत्र के तीन तारों को भगवान विष्णु के तीन चरण माना है. उनका विचार है कि राजा बलि का यज्ञ भंग कर देवताओं का स्वर्ग पर अधिकार बनाए रखने के लिए भगवान विष्णु ने ऐसा किया था. वह वामन बनकर यज्ञ भूमि में पधारे व तीन पग भूमि की याचना की. एक पग में समूची धरती, दूसरे में आकाश नापकर, तीसरा पग स्वयं राजा बलि के शीश पर रखकर उसे पाताल का राज्य प्रदान किया. 

