Shukra Gochar 2023: 7 जुलाई से शुरू होने जा रहे हैं इन राशियों के सुनहरे दिन, कुबेर बरसाएंगे छप्परफाड़ पैसा!
topStories1hindi1749631
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Shukra Gochar 2023: 7 जुलाई से शुरू होने जा रहे हैं इन राशियों के सुनहरे दिन, कुबेर बरसाएंगे छप्परफाड़ पैसा!

Shukra Rashi Parivartan 2023: शुक्र ग्रह जब भी गोचर करते हैं तो काफी शुभ फल प्रदान करते हैं. शुक्र अब जुलाई में राशि परिवर्तन करने जा रहे हैं. इससे कुछ राशियों के जातकों का भाग्य चमकने वाला है.

 

Written By  Chandra Shekhar Verma|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 08:44 PM IST

Trending Photos

Shukra Gochar 2023: 7 जुलाई से शुरू होने जा रहे हैं इन राशियों के सुनहरे दिन, कुबेर बरसाएंगे छप्परफाड़ पैसा!

Shukra Gochar 2023 Lucky Zodiac Sign: शुक्र को भोग, विलास, ऐश्वर्य, रोमांस और आकर्षण का कारक ग्रह माना जाता है. जिन लोगों की कुंडली में शुक्र मजबूत या उच्च के होते हैं. ऐसे लोग जीवन भर ठाठ से जिंदगी बिताते हैं. इन लोगों को धन-धान्य और लग्जरी सुविधाओं की कोई कमी नहीं होती है. यही वजह है कि शुक्र का गोचर काफी महत्वपूर्ण माना जाता है. शुक्र 7 जुलाई को सुबह 3 बजकर 59 मिनट पर कर्क राशि से सिंह राशि में गोचर करने जा रहे हैं. उनके इस राशि परिवर्तन का कुछ राशियों पर शुभ असर पड़ेगा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध
Sitapur
बाइक गुम होने की जांच करते-करते पुलिस ने सुलझाई लड़की के मर्डर की गुत्थी