मिथुन में बुधादित्‍य राजयोग देगा बेशुमार धन-दौलत, मिलेगा नई नौकरी का ऑफर!
मिथुन में बुधादित्‍य राजयोग देगा बेशुमार धन-दौलत, मिलेगा नई नौकरी का ऑफर!

Surya Budh Gochar in Mithun 2023: सूर्य गोचर करके मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश कर गए हैं. अब जल्‍द ही बुध का राशि परिवर्तन भी मिथुन में होने जा रहा है. इससे मिथुन में बुधादित्‍य राजयोग बनेगा, जो बहुत लाभ देगा.

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 07:24 AM IST

मिथुन में बुधादित्‍य राजयोग देगा बेशुमार धन-दौलत, मिलेगा नई नौकरी का ऑफर!

Budhaditya RajYog in Mithun 2023: वैदिक ज्योतिष के अनुसार ग्रहों के राजा सूर्य हर महीने राशि गोचर करते हैं, वहीं बुध इससे भी कम समय में राशि बदल लेते हैं. इस महीने सूर्य 15 जून 2023 को गोचर करके मिथुन में प्रवेश कर गए हैं. वहीं 24 जून 2023 को बुध गोचर करके मिथुन में आएंगे. इससे मिथुन में सूर्य-बुध की युति बनेगी, जो बुधादित्‍य राजयोग बनाएगी. मिथुन में बना यह बुधादित्‍य राजयोग सभी राशि वालों के जीवन पर असर डालेगा और 3 राशि वालों के लिए तो बेहद शुभ रहेगा. आइए जानते हैं कि बुधादित्‍य राजयोग किन 3 राशि वालों के लिए शुभ फल देगा. 

