तिजोरी में रख लें 2 रुपए की ये चीज, फिर होगा चमत्‍कार, लग जाएगा नोटों का ढेर!
topStories1hindi1753039
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

तिजोरी में रख लें 2 रुपए की ये चीज, फिर होगा चमत्‍कार, लग जाएगा नोटों का ढेर!

Haldi ke Totke: हिंदू धर्म में धन की देवी लक्ष्‍मी को प्रसन्‍न करने के कई तरीके बताए गए हैं. यदि मां लक्ष्‍मी प्रसन्‍न हो जाएं तो धन-धान्‍य से घर भर देंगे. आज हम तिजोरी से जुड़ा एक अचूक टोटका जानते हैं. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

Trending Photos

तिजोरी में रख लें 2 रुपए की ये चीज, फिर होगा चमत्‍कार, लग जाएगा नोटों का ढेर!

Tijori Ke Totke: वास्‍तु शास्‍त्र में घर में सुख-समृद्धि, शांति, धन पाने के कई तरीके बताए गए हैं. इनमें से कुछ टोटके-उपाय तो अचूक होते हैं. ये उपाय करते ही आर्थिक स्थिति में बड़े बदलाव नजर आने लगते हैं. वास्‍तु शास्‍त्र में धन पाने के कुछ उपाय बताए गए हैं, साथ ही ऐसे नियम भी बताए गए हैं, जिनका पालन करने से व्‍यक्ति को धन प्राप्ति होती है. वह जीवन में जमकर उन्‍नति करता है. आज हम धन प्राप्ति के कुछ ऐसे ही प्रभावी उपाय जानते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
shahrukh khan
Shahrukh-Salman साथ गा रहे- ‘प्यार हमें किस मोड़ पे ले आया...’, देखें मजेदार वीडियो
Khushi Kapoor
ब्राउन मुंडे को डेट कर रहीं Khushi Kapoor, रिलीज से पहले चर्चा में रिलेशनशिप स्टेटस
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Dangerous Look: अपनी जान की भी नहीं की परवाह..पहन डाली टू डेंजरस ड्रेस!
Mahindra Thar
हो जाइए तैयार! Jimny को रुलाने आ रही 5-डोर Mahindra Thar, सामने आई लॉन्च डेट