कहीं आपके घर के आसपास भी तो नहीं लगा ये पेड़? घेर लेगी गरीबी-दुख-दुर्भाग्‍य
topStories1hindi1721383
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

कहीं आपके घर के आसपास भी तो नहीं लगा ये पेड़? घेर लेगी गरीबी-दुख-दुर्भाग्‍य

Peepal ka ped: कई पेड़-पौधों को हिंदू धर्म और वास्‍तु में पूजनीय माना गया है. हिंदू धर्म में कई ऐसे व्रत-त्‍योहार हैं जिनमें पेड़-पौधों की पूजा की जाती है. साथ ही इन पेड़-पौधों का घर में वास्‍तु के अनुसार होना जरूरी है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

Trending Photos

कहीं आपके घर के आसपास भी तो नहीं लगा ये पेड़? घेर लेगी गरीबी-दुख-दुर्भाग्‍य

Vastu Shastra Tips for Peepal tree: वास्‍तु शास्‍त्र के अनुसार कुछ पेड़-पौधों का घर में होना सकारात्‍मकता लाता है तो वहीं कुछ पेड़-पौधे नकारात्‍मकता लाते हैं. इसलिए घर में पेड़ और पौधे लगाते समय वास्‍तु के कुछ नियमों का जरूर ध्‍यान रखना चाहिए. वरना ये बड़ा नुकसान पहुंचा सकते हैं. पीपल के पेड़ को पूजनीय माना गया है. पीपल के पेड़ पर जल चढ़ाने, दीपक जलाने से शनि देव प्रसन्‍न होते हैं. जीवन के कई कष्‍ट दूर होते हैं. लेकिन पीपल का पेड़ मंदिर या सार्वजनिक स्‍थान पर ही होना चाहिए. घर में पीपल का पेड़ होना बहुत अशुभ होता है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
Bollywood
22 साल में 'तुम बिन' एक्टर का बदल गया है पूरा लुक, आज की फोटो देख नहीं पाएंगे पहचान!
digi locker
चालान से हो गई फुर्सत! जमकर चलाएं गाड़ी, ट्रैफिक पुलिस नहीं रोकेगी आपको
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
karnataka
कर्नाटक के सीएम ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री को क्यों लिखी चिट्ठी, क्या है मामला?
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
wtc final 2023
पहली बार टीम IND का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
ivf process
पति की मौत के 16 महीने बाद महिला ने दिया बेटी को जन्म, भावुक कर देने वाली कहानी