Auto Rickshaw को बना दिया लग्जरी कार जैसा, जिसने भी देखा फैन बन गया
Auto Rickshaw को बना दिया लग्जरी कार जैसा, जिसने भी देखा फैन बन गया

Trending Video: हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर एक ऑटो रिक्शा का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है. इस ऑटो रिक्शा की ख़ास बात है कि इसे इस तरह से मॉडिफाइड किया गया है कि इसे देखकर आपको लग्ज़री कारों की याद आ जाएगी. 

 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 07:59 PM IST

Modified Auto Rickshaw: भारत में कार मोडिफिकेशन का एक अलग ही क्रेज है. लोग अपनी कार में लाखों रुपए ख़र्च करके उसे एक यूनीक लुक देने की कोशिश करते हैं. लेकिन ऑटो रिक्शा चलाने वाले लोग भी पीछे नहीं हैं. हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर एक ऑटो रिक्शा का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है. इस ऑटो रिक्शा की ख़ास बात है कि इसे इस तरह से मॉडिफाइड किया गया है कि इसे देखकर आपको लग्ज़री कारों की याद आ जाएगी. ऑटो चालक ने अपने इस वाहन में सिर्फ़ बाहर ही नहीं, अंदर भी मोटी रक़म ख़र्च की है. 

