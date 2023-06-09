Best Selling Car: इस 6.61 लाख की कार ने तोड़ा Wagonr, Swift का घमंड! सबसे ज्यादा बिक रही
Best Selling Car: इस 6.61 लाख की कार ने तोड़ा Wagonr, Swift का घमंड! सबसे ज्यादा बिक रही

Car Sales in May: इसने कंपनी की वैगनआर और स्विफ्ट जैसी पॉपुलर कारों को पछाड़ते हुए फिर सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार का खिताब अपने नाम किया. इसकी कीमत 6.61 लाख रुपये से शुरू होती है.

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:27 AM IST

Best Selling Car: इस 6.61 लाख की कार ने तोड़ा Wagonr, Swift का घमंड! सबसे ज्यादा बिक रही

Best Selling Car in May: मई महीने में घरेलू बिक्री आंकड़ों के आधार पर सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार के रूप में एक मॉडल ने बाजी पलट दी है. कई महीने से यह कार निचले पायदान पर आ रही थी, लेकिन मई में बेस्ट सेलिंग बन गई. इसने कंपनी की वैगनआर और स्विफ्ट जैसी पॉपुलर कारों को पछाड़ते हुए फिर सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार का खिताब अपने नाम किया. पिछले महीने कारों की कुल बिक्री 334,800 यूनिट्स दर्ज की गई थी. मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया ने अपनी शानदार बिक्री जारी रखी है जिसके साथ-साथ वो टॉप 10 सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कारों में 7 अकेले ही रही हैं. यहां देखें सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार की डिटेल

