₹10.87 लाख की SUV खरीदने टूट पड़ी जनता! नेक्सॉन-ब्रेजा को छोड़कर बस यही आ रही पसंद

Car Sales in May 2023: मारुति की वैगनआर, स्विफ्ट और बलेनो जैसी कारें खूब खरीदी जाती हैं. हालांकि बात अगर एसयूवी की आए, हुंडई सब पर भारी पड़ती दिख रही है. बीते महीने टाटा नेक्सॉन और मारुति ब्रेजा जैसी एसयूवी को बिक्री के मामले में हुंडई ने पछाड़ दिया. 

 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 07:28 AM IST

Best Selling SUV: मारुति सुजुकी (Maruti Suzuki) देश की सबसे बड़ी ऑटोमोबाइल निर्माता कंपनी है. कंपनी हर महीने देश में सबसे अधिक गाड़ियों को बेचती है. मई महीने में भी देश की 10 सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कारों में 7 अकेले मारुति सुजुकी की रही है. कंपनी की वैगनआर, स्विफ्ट और बलेनो जैसी कारें खूब खरीदी जाती हैं. हालांकि बात अगर एसयूवी की आए, हुंडई सब पर भारी पड़ती दिख रही है. 

