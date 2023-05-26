Car Summer Care: कितनी भी गर्मी हो, चिल्ड रहेगी आपकी कार! ₹500 की एक्सेसरीज कर देगी कमाल
Car Summer Care: कितनी भी गर्मी हो, चिल्ड रहेगी आपकी कार! ₹500 की एक्सेसरीज कर देगी कमाल

Car Accessories for summers: यहां हम आपको कुछ कमाल की कार एक्सेसरीज के बारे में बताने वाले हैं, जो ना सिर्फ आपकी कार को गर्म होने से बचाती हैं, बल्कि AC के साथ केबिन ठंडा करने में भी मदद करती हैं.

 

How to Keep Car Cool in Heat: गर्मी के मौसम में कार में सफर करना भी बड़ा मुश्किल काम होता है. खासकर जब कार कुछ समय तक छूप में खड़ी रही हो. कार बाहर से तो गर्म होती ही है, यह अंदर से भी तप रही होती है. ऐसे में आपकी कार का AC भी कार को ठंडा करने में काफी समय लगा देता है. यहां हम आपको कुछ कमाल की कार एक्सेसरीज के बारे में बताने वाले हैं, जो ना सिर्फ आपकी कार को गर्म होने से बचाती हैं, बल्कि AC के साथ केबिन ठंडा करने में भी मदद करती हैं. खास बात है कि इन एक्सेसरीज के दाम करीब 500 रुपये से शुरू होते हैं. 

