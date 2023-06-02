Maruti, Tata, Hyundai सहित इन कार कंपनियों की हुई शानदार बिक्री, SUV की रही मांग
Maruti, Tata, Hyundai सहित इन कार कंपनियों की हुई शानदार बिक्री, SUV की रही मांग

Car Sales Report: एसयूवी (SUV) की मजबूत मांग के साथ देश की प्रमुख वाहन कंपनियों- मारुति सुजुकी, हुंडई, महिंद्रा और टोयोटा के यात्री वाहनों की बिक्री में तेजी देखी जा रही है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 07:23 AM IST

Maruti, Tata, Hyundai सहित इन कार कंपनियों की हुई शानदार बिक्री, SUV की रही मांग

Car Sales Report May 2023: एसयूवी (SUV) की मजबूत मांग के साथ देश की प्रमुख वाहन कंपनियों- मारुति सुजुकी, हुंडई, महिंद्रा और टोयोटा के यात्री वाहनों की बिक्री में तेजी देखी जा रही है, मई में इनकी अच्छी बिक्री हुई है. इनके अलावा, टाटा मोटर्स, किआ और एमजी मोटर जैसी अन्य वाहन निर्माता कंपनियों की थोक बिक्री में भी वृद्धि हुई है. 

