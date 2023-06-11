Chandigarh में अब नहीं बिकेगी Petrol-diesel वाली कार और बाइक, रजिस्ट्रेशन पर रोक, सिर्फ EV खरीद सकेंगे
Chandigarh में अब नहीं बिकेगी Petrol-diesel वाली कार और बाइक, रजिस्ट्रेशन पर रोक, सिर्फ EV खरीद सकेंगे

Chandigarh Vehicle Registration: यहां जुलाई से ईंधन (पेट्रोल या डीजल) आधारित दोपहिया वाहनों का रजिस्ट्रेशन बंद करने की घोषणा की है. जबकि दिसंबर से ईंधन आधारित कारों का रजिस्ट्रेशन भी बंद कर दिया जाएगा

Jun 11, 2023

Chandigarh EV Policy: चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों को लेकर एक बड़ा कदम उठाया है. यहां जुलाई से ईंधन (पेट्रोल या डीजल) आधारित दोपहिया वाहनों का रजिस्ट्रेशन बंद करने की घोषणा की है. जबकि दिसंबर से ईंधन आधारित कारों का रजिस्ट्रेशन भी बंद कर दिया जाएगा. प्रशासन का मानना है कि उसकी इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन नीति (Chandigarh EV policy 2022) के तहत आंतरिक दहन इंजन (ICE) वाहनों की अनुमत संख्या वित्त वर्ष 2023-24 के लिए इन समयसीमाओं में पूरी हो जाएगी.

