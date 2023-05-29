5-Seater CNG छोड़ो, ये है सबसे सस्ती 7-सीटर CNG कार, माइलेज भी धमाकेदार
topStories1hindi1716143
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

5-Seater CNG छोड़ो, ये है सबसे सस्ती 7-सीटर CNG कार, माइलेज भी धमाकेदार

7 Seater CNG Car: वर्तमान समय में 5-सीटर सीएनजी कारें बहुत मिल जाती हैं, लेकिन 7-सीटर कार चाहत रखने वाले लोगों के लिए लिमिटेड ऑप्शन हैं. 

 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

Trending Photos

5-Seater CNG छोड़ो, ये है सबसे सस्ती 7-सीटर CNG कार, माइलेज भी धमाकेदार

Maruti Ertiga CNG: भारत में सीएनजी कारों के ढेर सारे ऑप्शन हैं. ग्राहक इन कारों को इसलिए ज्यादा पसंद करते हैं, क्योंकि इनमें बेहतरीन माइलेज मिलता है. वर्तमान समय में 5-सीटर सीएनजी कारें बहुत मिल जाती हैं, लेकिन 7-सीटर कार चाहत रखने वाले लोगों के लिए लिमिटेड ऑप्शन हैं. ऐसे ग्राहकों के लिए मारुति सुजुकी अर्टिगा एक शानदार कार हो सकती है. यह एक 7 सीटर एमपीवी है, जो फैक्ट्री-फिटेड सीएनजी किट के साथ भी उपलब्ध है. चलिए, इसकी ज्यादा डिटेल्स को जानते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Sara Ali Khan
Sara ali khan and shubhman gill ने एक दूसरे को किया अनफॉलो, सीक्रेटली हुआ ब्रेकअप!
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
Powered by Tomorrow.io
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
RBI Governor
नोट बदलने के लिए सभी बैंकों के पास हो SOP,उठाई जा रही ये मांग
Hepa Filter
Air Purifier में Hepa Filter क्यों है जरूरी? नहीं जानते तो यहां मिलेगा जवाब
Alia Bhatt
आलिया के करीबी की हालत नाजुक, एक्ट्रेस ने कैंसल की ट्रिप, एयरपोर्ट से लौटीं वापस!
Akshay Kumar
माथे पर चंदन, गले में माला पहन अक्षय कुमार पहुंचे जागेश्वर-बद्रीनाथ धाम!