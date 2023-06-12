Car Price Hike: 17500 रुपये महंगी होने वाली है ये कार, खरीदनी है तो पहले ही बुक कर लें
Citroen C3: सिट्रोएन इंडिया ने घोषणा की है कि Citroen C3 की कीमतों में 1 जुलाई, 2023 से 17,500 रुपये तक की बढ़ोतरी की जाएगी.

Citroen C3 Price Hike: सिट्रोएन इंडिया ने पिछले साल जुलाई में ऑल-न्यू C3 पेश की थी. इस हैचबैक को हाल ही में नया रेंज-टॉपिंग शाइन ट्रिम भी मिला है, जिसमें कंपनी ने कई नए फीचर्स जोड़े हैं. अब कंपनी ने घोषणा की है कि Citroen C3 की कीमतों में 1 जुलाई, 2023 से 17,500 रुपये तक की बढ़ोतरी की जाएगी. अभी इसकी कीमत 6.16 लाख रुपये से शुरू होती है और 8.92 लाख रुपये (एक्स शोरूम, दिल्ली) तक जाती है. 

