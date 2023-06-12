Hyundai ने Shah Rukh Khan को दिया झटका! इस खिलाड़ी को बनाया Exter का ब्रांड एंबेसडर
Hyundai Exter: हुंडई मोटर इंडिया लिमिटेड (HMIL) ने क्रिकेटर हार्दिक पांड्या को अपनी आगामी माइक्रो एसयूवी- हुंडई एक्सटर के लिए ब्रांड एंबेसडर चुना है. अब वह इसके विज्ञापन करते दिखाई देंगे.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 05:16 PM IST

Hyundai Exter's Brand Ambassador: हुंडई मोटर इंडिया लिमिटेड (HMIL) ने क्रिकेटर हार्दिक पांड्या को अपनी आगामी माइक्रो एसयूवी- हुंडई एक्सटर के लिए ब्रांड एंबेसडर चुना है. अब वह इसके विज्ञापन करते दिखाई देंगे. हाल ही में क्रिकेटर हार्दिक पांड्या ने एक्सटर का विज्ञापन किया है. गौरतलब है कि एसयूवी को आधिकारिक तौर पर 10 जुलाई, 2023 को लॉन्च किया जाएगा. हालांकि, 11,000 रुपये की टोकन राशि के लिए बुकिंग मई में शुरू हो चुकी है.

