Maruti Ertiga नहीं पसंद तो खरीद लें यह सस्ती 7-सीटर कार, ज्यादा फीचर्स और दोगुना मजा
7 Seater Car: मारुति अर्टिगा देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार है. लेकिन इसी सेगमेंट में एक और कार है, जो बेहतरीन फीचर्स ऑफर करती है. इसे भी जमकर खरीदा जा रहा है.

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 09:19 PM IST

Maruti Ertiga Options: मारुति सुजुकी अर्टिगा एमपीवी के रूप में अपनी पहचान बनाने में सफल रही है, लेकिन यह इस बात का संकेत नहीं है कि यह सभी ग्राहकों को पसंद है. कुछ लोग इसे नहीं पसंद करते होंगे. इसलिए यह सवाल उठता है कि उन ग्राहकों के लिए बाजार में क्या विकल्प हैं, जो अर्टिगा से संतुष्ट नहीं हैं. इस तरह के ग्राहकों को हम इसी रेंज में बेहतरीन फीचर्स वाली कार के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं. यह Kia Carens एमपीवी. इसकी कीमत अर्टिगा से थोड़ी अधिक होती है. आइए इसकी कीमत, फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस के बारे में विस्तार से बात करते हैं.

