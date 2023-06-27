Challan Rules: शराब पीकर कार-बाइक चलाई तो दो साल की होगी जेल! ये है नियम
Challan Rules: शराब पीकर कार-बाइक चलाई तो दो साल की होगी जेल! ये है नियम

Traffic Challan: ड्रिंक एंड ड्राइव (नशे में ड्राइविंग करना) खतरनाक होती है और आप हादसे का शिकार हो सकते हैं. इसीलिए, ड्रिंक एंड ड्राइव से बचना चाहिए.

Jun 27, 2023

Challan Rules: शराब पीकर कार-बाइक चलाई तो दो साल की होगी जेल! ये है नियम

Drink And Drive Challan Rules: ड्रिंक एंड ड्राइव (नशे में ड्राइविंग करना) खतरनाक होती है और आप हादसे का शिकार हो सकते हैं. इसीलिए, ड्रिंक एंड ड्राइव से बचना चाहिए. इसे लेकर सख्त नियम हैं. लेकिन, फिर भी बहुत से लोग इसपर ध्यान नहीं देते हैं और ड्रिंक एंड ड्राइव करते हैं, जोकि गैर-कानूनी है. नियम के अनुसार, ड्रिंक एंड ड्राइव करते पाए जाने पर आपको दो साल तक की जेल भी हो सकती है.

