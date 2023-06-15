15 हजार रुपये का Challan कटेगा, अगर ये गलती की तो; अभी सुधर जाओ!
15 हजार रुपये का Challan कटेगा, अगर ये गलती की तो; अभी सुधर जाओ!

Challan: भारत में कड़े यातायात नियम लागू हैं और इनका सख्ती के साथ पालन कराया जा रहा है. यातायात नियम का उल्लंघन करने वालों पर कार्रवाई की जाती है, जिसमें जुर्माना लगाने से लेकर जेल तक हो सकती है.

Drink And Drive Challan: भारत में कड़े यातायात नियम लागू हैं और इनका सख्ती के साथ पालन कराया जा रहा है. यातायात नियम का उल्लंघन करने वालों पर कार्रवाई की जाती है, जिसमें जुर्माना लगाने से लेकर जेल तक हो सकती है. देश में ड्रिंक एंड ड्राइव (नशे में ड्राइविंग करना) को लेकर सख्त नियम है. लेकिन, फिर भी बहुत से लोग इसपर ध्यान नहीं देते हैं. किसी को भी ड्रिंक एंड ड्राइव करने से बचना चाहिए क्योंकि यह खतरनाक होती है और आप हादसे का शिकार हो सकते हैं.

