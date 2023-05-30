Cheapest Bike: माइलेज में धमाका है Hero की ये बाइक, कीमत भी बस 60 हजार रुपये
Best Bike under 60,000 Rupees: हीरो एचएफ डीलक्स नामक बाइक एक शानदार माइलेज वाली मोटरसाइकिल है जो कि ग्राहकों के लिए शानदार ऑप्शन रह सकता है. हीरो मोटरकॉर्प ने इस बाइक के लिए 83 किलोमीटर प्रति लीटर का माइलेज दावा किया है.

Hero Motorcycle: भारत में कम्यूटर बाइक्स का बाज़ार बहुत बड़ा है जहाँ लोग ऑफिस, बाज़ार या कॉलेज जाने के लिए बाइक का इस्तेमाल करते हैं. परन्तु, महंगे पेट्रोल के दाम ने लोगों को अधिक से अधिक माइलेज प्राप्त करने के लिए मजबूर कर दिया है. हीरो मोटरसाइकिल एक किफायती विकल्प प्रदान करती है. हीरो एचएफ डीलक्स नामक बाइक एक शानदार माइलेज वाली मोटरसाइकिल है जो कि ग्राहकों के लिए शानदार ऑप्शन रह सकता है. हीरो मोटरकॉर्प ने इस बाइक के लिए 83 किलोमीटर प्रति लीटर का माइलेज दावा किया है.

