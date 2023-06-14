Hero का धमाका! लॉन्च की धांसू लुक वाली 160cc बाइक, रफ्तार ऐसी कि हवा से करेगी बात
Hero का धमाका! लॉन्च की धांसू लुक वाली 160cc बाइक, रफ्तार ऐसी कि हवा से करेगी बात

Hero New Bike Launch: कंपनी का दावा है कि बाइक अपने सेगमेंट में सबसे हल्का ऑयल-कूल्ड मॉडल है. इसे भारत में सबसे तेज 160 सीसी मोटरसाइकिल होने का भी दावा किया जाता है.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Launched: हीरो मोटोकॉर्प ने आखिरकार भारतीय बाजार में अपनी नई मोटरसाइकिल Xtreme 160R 4V को लॉन्च कर दिया है. इसे 3 वेरिएंट में लाया गया है- स्टैंडर्ड, कनेक्टेड और प्रो. कंपनी ने इस बाइक की शुरुआती कीमत 1,27,300 रुपए रखी है. यह कीमत इस बाइक के स्टैंडर्ड वर्जन की है. जबकि कंपनी ने कनेक्टेड वर्जन की कीमत ₹1,32,800 रखी है. इसी तरह बाइक के टॉप वेरिएंट की कीमत ₹1,36,500 रखी गई है. इस बाइक का सीधा मुकाबला Bajaj Pulsar N160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V और Bajaj Pulsar NS160 के साथ रहने वाला है. कंपनी इस बाइक की बुकिंग 15 जून से शुरू करने जा रही है, जबकि इसकी डिलीवरी जुलाई के दूसरे हफ्ते में शुरू होगी.

