इस Scooter की आंधी में नहीं टिकी Hero-TVS, लाखों नहीं करोड़ों ने खरीदा, दाम 75 हजार
Best selling scooter: मार्केट में एक स्कूटर इन बाइक्स को भी पछाड़ते हुए ग्राहकों की पहली पसंद बन चुका है. यह स्कूटर इतना बिक चुका है कि अब यह देश के करोड़ों घरों में मौजूद है. 

Best Scooter under 75000 Rupees: भारत में जब भी दो-पहिया वाहनों की बात आती है तो सबसे पहले दिमाग में बाइक्स का ख्याल आता है. बाजार में हीरो स्प्लेंडर से लेकर बजाज पल्सर जैसी कई पॉपुलर बाइक्स हैं, जो घर-घर में देखी जा सकती है. लेकिन मार्केट में एक स्कूटर इन बाइक्स को भी पछाड़ते हुए ग्राहकों की पहली पसंद बन चुका है. यह स्कूटर इतना बिक चुका है कि अब यह देश के करोड़ों घरों में मौजूद है. हम जिस स्कूटर की बात कर रहे हैं वह होंडा एक्टिवा (Honda Activa) है.

