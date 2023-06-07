महंगी हो गईं ये दो पॉपुलर कारें, 8 हजार रुपये तक बढ़ी कीमत; इस वाली की बहुत डिमांड
Honda Cars: इस साल की शुरुआत से ही कारों की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी का दौर जारी है. अलग-अलग कंपनियां कई-कई बार अपने मॉडल्स की कीमतों में इजाफा कर चुकी हैं. हाल ही में होंडा ने अपनी अमेज और सिटी सेडान की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी की है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 08:26 AM IST

Honda City & Amaze Price: इस साल की शुरुआत से ही कारों की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी का दौर जारी है. अलग-अलग कंपनियां कई-कई बार अपने मॉडल्स की कीमतों में इजाफा कर चुकी हैं. हाल ही में होंडा ने अपनी अमेज और सिटी सेडान की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी की है. होंडा ने अपने पोर्टफोलियो की कीमतों में ₹8000 तक का इजाफा किया है.

