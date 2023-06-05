खड़ी कार में AC चलाने पर 1 घंटे में कितना पेट्रोल लगता है? माइलेज पर इतना पड़ेगा असर
खड़ी कार में AC चलाने पर 1 घंटे में कितना पेट्रोल लगता है? माइलेज पर इतना पड़ेगा असर

Car AC: गर्मी के समय में कार में बिना एसी ऑन किए सफर करना बहुत मुश्किल होता है क्योंकि कार में ज्यादा गर्मी लगती है. लेकिन, एसी ऑन करने पर इंजन में फ्यूल की खपत ज्यादा होती है और इससे माइलेज पर असर पड़ता है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

Car AC Facts: गर्मी के समय में कार में बिना एसी ऑन किए सफर करना बहुत मुश्किल होता है क्योंकि कार में ज्यादा गर्मी लगती है. लेकिन, एसी ऑन करने पर इंजन में फ्यूल की खपत ज्यादा होती है और इससे माइलेज पर असर पड़ता है. दरअसल, एसी के कंप्रेसर को इंजन से बेल्ट के चलिए जोड़ा जाता है. यानी, कार का एसी तभी चलेगा जब इंजन चल रहा होगा. जब आप एसी ऑन करते हैं तो इंजन से जुड़ी बेल्ट एसी कंप्रेसर को घुमाती है और एसी अपना काम करना शुरू कर देती है. लेकिन, इससे इंजन पर सामान्य से ज्यादा लोड पड़ता है, जिस कारण फ्यूल की खपत बढ़ जाती है. 

