Hyundai की बिक्री में आया 16% उछाल, Tata को पछाड़ा लेकिन इस कंपनी से हार गई
Hyundai Car Sales: बीते महीने मई में हुंडई मोटर इंडिया की कुल बिक्री 16.26 प्रतिशत बढ़ गई. मई में इसने कुल 59,601 यूनिट बेची हैं जबकि पिछले साल समान महीने में 51,263 यूनिट बेची थीं.

Hyundai Car Sales In May 2023: बीते महीने मई में हुंडई मोटर इंडिया की कुल बिक्री 16.26 प्रतिशत बढ़ गई. मई में इसने कुल 59,601 यूनिट बेची हैं जबकि पिछले साल समान महीने में 51,263 यूनिट बेची थीं. कंपनी ने बताया कि घरेलू बाजार में उसकी बिक्री 48,601 यूनिट पर पहुंच गई, जो सालाना आधार पर 14.91 प्रतिशत ज्यादा है क्योंकि मई 2022 में 42,293 यूनिट बिकी थीं.

