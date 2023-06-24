Punch और Fronx की छुट्टी करने आ गई ये SUV, 10 जुलाई को लॉन्चिंग, कीमत बेहद कम
Punch और Fronx की छुट्टी करने आ गई ये SUV, 10 जुलाई को लॉन्चिंग, कीमत बेहद कम

Tata Punch Rival: इस कार का सीधा मुकाबला टाटा पंच और मारुति फ्रोंक्स जैसी कारों के साथ रहने वाला है. टाटा पंच लॉन्चिंग के बाद से ही टॉप 10 कारों की लिस्ट में बनी हुई है. ऐसे में हुंडई एक्स्टर में मिलने वाले कई सेगमेंट लीडिंग फीचर्स पंच के लिए मुश्किल बन सकते हैं.

Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

Punch और Fronx की छुट्टी करने आ गई ये SUV, 10 जुलाई को लॉन्चिंग, कीमत बेहद कम

Hyundai Exter Micro SUV: दक्षिण कोरिया की वाहन निर्माता कंपनी हुंडई भारत में अपनी पहली माइक्रो एसयूवी हुंडई एक्स्टर (Hyundai Exter) लाने वाली है. कंपनी ने हाल ही में इसकी पहली यूनिट को तमिलनाडु स्थित फैसिलिटी से रोल आउट कर दिया है. इस एसयूवी को भारतीय बाजार में 10 जुलाई को लॉन्च किया जा सकता है. कंपनी ने अपनी इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट में लिखा, "पहली Hyundai EXTER रोल आउट हो गई है और हम बहुत उत्साहित हैं. यह 'रेंजर-खाकी' रंग की है, जो इस बिल्कुल नई एसयूवी के लिए एक नया आकर्षक शेड है. 10 जुलाई को लॉन्चिंग के लिए बने रहें."

