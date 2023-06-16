Hyundai Exter के इंटीरियर का खुलासा, केबिन में मिलेंगी ये चीजें; 10 जुलाई को लॉन्च
Hyundai Exter के इंटीरियर का खुलासा, केबिन में मिलेंगी ये चीजें; 10 जुलाई को लॉन्च

Hyundai Exter: हुंडई मोटर इंडिया ने आधिकारिक तौर पर अपनी आगामी माइक्रो एसयूवी- एक्सटर के इंटीरियर की तस्वीर जारी की है, जिससे इसके केबिन में मिलने वाली चीजों का खुलासा हुआ.

Hyundai Exter के इंटीरियर का खुलासा, केबिन में मिलेंगी ये चीजें; 10 जुलाई को लॉन्च

Hyundai Exter's Interior: हुंडई मोटर इंडिया ने आधिकारिक तौर पर अपनी आगामी माइक्रो एसयूवी- एक्सटर के इंटीरियर की तस्वीर जारी की है, जिससे इसके केबिन में मिलने वाली चीजों का खुलासा हुआ. नई हुंडई एक्सटर का डैशबोर्ड मामूली रूप से ग्रैंड आई10 निओस और ऑरा के डैशबोर्ड जैसा लग सकता है. Hyundai Exter में लेदर-रैप, माउंटेड ऑडियो और क्रूज़ कंट्रोल के साथ 3-स्पोक मल्टी-फंक्शनल स्टीयरिंग व्हील है. 

