हो गया कन्फर्म! 4 जुलाई को आ रही Kia Seltos Facelift, धांसू फीचर्स से देगी Creta को टक्कर
Kia Seltos Facelift: सेल्टोस के इंटीरियर में सबसे बड़ा अपडेट डिजिटल इंस्ट्रूमेंट क्लस्टर के साथ नया ट्विन-स्क्रीन लेआउट होगा. इसकी फीचर्स लिस्ट में पैनोरमिक सनरूफ शामिल होगा, जो इस सेगमेंट में जरूरी फीचर हो गया है. इसे ADAS भी मिलने की संभावना है. 

Seltos Facelift Launch Date: किआ इंडिया देश में अपनी सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली एसयूवी Seltos का नया फेसलिफ्ट मॉडल लाने वाली है. कंपनी 4 जुलाई को इसे पेश करेगी और कीमतों का ऐलान जुलाई के आखिरी तक किया जा सकता है. कंपनी ने इस कार को 2019 में भारत में लॉन्च किया था, जिसके बाद से यह बड़ी हिट साबित हुई. अब फेसलिफ्ट मॉडल के जरिए कंपनी इसके एक्सटीरियर और इंटीरियर में बदलाव के साथ कई फीचर्स जोड़ सकती है. नए फीचर्स के चलते इसकी कीमतों में भी बढ़ोतरी होने की उम्मीद है. 

