Mahindra और Toyota ने दिखाया कमाल! इतनी कारें बेचीं कि देखती रह गई Maruti-Tata
Car Sales: टॉप 10 कार कंपनियों की बात करें तो इसमें महिंद्रा और टोयोटा ने गजब का रिजल्ट दिखाया है. उन्होंने सालाना आधार पर सबसे तगड़ी ग्रोथ दर्ज करके मारुति सुजुकी और हुंडई को भी हैरान कर दिया. यहां देखें आकड़ें.

Jun 04, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

Top Selling Car Brands: मई महीने में हुई कार बिक्री के आंकड़े सामने आ चुके हैं. अधिकतर कार कंपनियों के लिए यह शानदार महीना रहा और उन्होंने पॉजीटिव ग्रोथ दर्ज की है. हालांकि होंडा, रेनो और स्कोडा जैसी कंपनियों की बिक्री में गिरावट भी देखी गई है. टॉप 10 कार कंपनियों की बात करें तो इसमें महिंद्रा और टोयोटा ने गजब का रिजल्ट दिखाया है. उन्होंने सालाना आधार पर सबसे तगड़ी ग्रोथ दर्ज करके मारुति सुजुकी और हुंडई को भी हैरान कर दिया. यहां देखें आकड़ें.

