Tank जैसी मजबूत Mahindra की यह कार, इसके आगे बम-बंदूक भी फेल, 4X4 का भी फीचर

Jun 18, 2023

Mahindra Defence Vehicle: महिंद्रा को भारतीय बाजार में एसयूवी कारों के लिए जाना जाता है. लेकिन बहुत कम लोगों को जानकारी है कि कंपनी भारतीय सेना के लिए भी खास तरह के वाहनों को बनाती है. इसके लिए कंपनी Mahindra Defence के नाम से अलग ब्रैंड नेम का इस्तेमाल करती है. कंपनी ने हाल ही में अपने नए व्हीकल Armado की डिलिवरी शुरू की है. यह एक आर्मर्ड लाइट स्पेशिलिटी व्हीकल (ALSV) है, जिसे खासतौर पर इंडियन आर्म्ड फोर्स के लिए तैयार किया गया है. इस व्हीकल की खासियत है कि इसपर गोली और बम का भी असर नहीं होता. इसके टायर ऐसे हैं कि पूरी तरह पंक्चर होने पर भी 50KM तक चल सकते हैं. 

