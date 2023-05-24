Mahindra देने वाली गुड न्यूज! Tata और Hyundai की तरह लॉन्च करेगी सबसे सस्ती SUV
topStories1hindi1709717
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Mahindra देने वाली गुड न्यूज! Tata और Hyundai की तरह लॉन्च करेगी सबसे सस्ती SUV

Mahindra Upcoming Car: फिलहाल देश में उभरता हुआ सेगमेंट माइक्रो एसयूवी का है, जिसमें टाटा पंच नंबर वन है. हुंडई भी जल्द ही अपनी पहली माइक्रो एसयूवी Hyundai Exter लॉन्च करने जा रही है.

 

Written By  Vishal Ahlawat|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 09:17 PM IST

Trending Photos

Mahindra देने वाली गुड न्यूज! Tata और Hyundai की तरह लॉन्च करेगी सबसे सस्ती SUV

Mahindra Micro SUV: देश में पहले सब-कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी कारों को जमकर लॉन्च किया जा रहा था. लेकिन अब उस सेगमेंट में कई प्लेयर्स आ चुके हैं. फिलहाल देश में उभरता हुआ सेगमेंट माइक्रो एसयूवी का है, जिसमें टाटा पंच नंबर वन है. हुंडई भी जल्द ही अपनी पहली माइक्रो एसयूवी Hyundai Exter लॉन्च करने जा रही है. इस बीच खबर है कि महिंद्रा भी अपनी सबसे सस्ती एसयूवी लॉन्च करने जा रही है. हाल ही में, तमिलनाडु में नई महिंद्रा कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी का एक टेस्टिंग के दौरान देखा गया है. इसे KUV100 मिनी SUV के रूप में पेश किया जा सकता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Fruits
Diabetic पेशेंट्स फौरन नोट करें इन 5 फलों के नाम, शुगर कंट्रोल में हैं हेल्पफुल
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव