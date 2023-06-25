हारकर भी जीत गई ये 7 Seater Car, इसके आगे फेल हुई Innova-Carens! धनाधन बिक रही
topStories1hindi1752656
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

हारकर भी जीत गई ये 7 Seater Car, इसके आगे फेल हुई Innova-Carens! धनाधन बिक रही

Best Selling MPV: हैचबैक और एसयूवी के अलावा ग्राहक 7 सीटर कारों को भी खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं. मारुति की एक कार की बिक्री में भले ही गिरावट आ गई हो, लेकिन फिर भी इसने बाकी कारों को अच्छे खासे मार्जिन से पछाड़ा है. 

 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 06:33 AM IST

Trending Photos

हारकर भी जीत गई ये 7 Seater Car, इसके आगे फेल हुई Innova-Carens! धनाधन बिक रही

Best 7 Seater Car: भारतीय बाजार में एसयूवी कारों और सस्ती हैचबैक की डिमांड सबसे ज्यादा है. बीते महीने मारुति सुजुकी बलेनो देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार रही है. इसकी 18 हजार से भी ज्यादा यूनिट्स की बिक्री हुई है. दूसरे पायदान पर स्विफ्ट और तीसरे पर वैगनआर रही है. इसके बाद टॉप 10 लिस्ट में एसयूवी कारों ने अपनी जगह बनाई. हैचबैक और एसयूवी के अलावा ग्राहक 7 सीटर कारों को भी खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं. मारुति अर्टिगा अक्सर सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली MPV में से एक रहती है. मई महीने में इसकी बिक्री में भले ही गिरावट आ गई हो, लेकिन फिर भी इसने बाकी कारों को अच्छे खासे मार्जिन से पछाड़ा है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Dangerous Look: अपनी जान की भी नहीं की परवाह..पहन डाली टू डेंजरस ड्रेस!
Mahindra Thar
हो जाइए तैयार! Jimny को रुलाने आ रही 5-डोर Mahindra Thar, सामने आई लॉन्च डेट
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह
Kajol
Bollywood Best Jodi: Kajol-Shahrukh या Kajol-Ajay...दर्शकों को किसकी जोड़ी भायी
breaking news
Live Breaking News: US दौरे के आखिरी चरण में PM मोदी का दुनिया को संदेश, 'भारत में खेल का मैदान तैयार, जो खेलेगा वही खिलेगा'