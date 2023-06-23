ऐसा होगा Maruti की सबसे महंगी कार का इंटीरियर, लॉन्च से पहले ही हो गया खुलासा!
Maruti Invicto: मारुति सुजुकी ने अपनी आगामी इनविक्टो प्रीमियम एमपीवी का एक और टीज़र जारी किया है, जिसमें इसके इंटीरियर की झलक दिखाई गई है. एमपीवी में ब्लैक लेदर अपहोल्स्ट्री मिलगी जबकि टोयोटा इनोवा हाईक्रॉस में ब्राउन है.

Maruti Invicto Interior Details: मारुति सुजुकी ने अपनी आगामी इनविक्टो प्रीमियम एमपीवी का एक और टीज़र जारी किया है, जिसमें इसके इंटीरियर की झलक दिखाई गई है. एमपीवी में ब्लैक लेदर अपहोल्स्ट्री मिलगी जबकि टोयोटा इनोवा हाईक्रॉस में ब्राउन है. बता दें कि यह इनोवा हाईक्रॉस का री-बैज वर्जन होगी. यह पहली मारुति कार होगी, जो वेंटिलेटेड सीटों के साथ आएगी. इसका बाकी इंटीरियर लेआउट और फीचर्स इसके डोनर मॉडल (इनोवा हाईक्रॉस) के समान होंगे. इसे इनोवा हाइक्रॉस ZX (O) पर आधारित केवल टॉप-एंड अल्फा प्लस ट्रिम में ही पेश किया जाएगा. यानी, एमपीवी सिंगल वेरिएंट में ही आएगी.  

