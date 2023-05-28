Maruti के लिए 'बोझ' बनी ये कार? सबसे कम इसकी बिक्री, Ignis-Spresso से भी फिसड्डी!
Maruti के लिए 'बोझ' बनी ये कार? सबसे कम इसकी बिक्री, Ignis-Spresso से भी फिसड्डी!

Maruti Suzuki Car Sales: मारुति डिजायर देश की बेस्ट सेलिंग सेडान है. लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि मारुति की सबसे कम बिकने वाली कार कौन-सी है? यह भी एक सेडान है, जिसकी बिक्री लगादार घटती जा रही है. 

Maruti के लिए 'बोझ' बनी ये कार? सबसे कम इसकी बिक्री, Ignis-Spresso से भी फिसड्डी!

Maruti Lowest Selling Car: एसयूवी कारों की डिमांड के कारण भारत में सेडान कारों का प्रभाव धीरे-धीरे कम हो रहा है. हालांकि अभी भी मारुति सुजुकी की डिजायर एक ऐसी सेडान कार है जो लगातार टॉप 10 में रहती है. अप्रैल में Maruti Suzuki Dzire की 10 हजार से भी ज्यादा यूनिट बिकी है. वहीं Maruti Suzuki WagonR देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार रही, जिसके 20,879 यूनिट्स बिकीं. ये बात तो सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार की हुई. लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि कंपनी की सबसे कम बिकने वाली कार कौन-सी है? यह भी एक सेडान है, जिसकी बिक्री लगादार घटती जा रही है. हम जिस कार के बारे में बात कर रहे हैं, वह मारुति सुजुकी सियाज (Maruti Suzuki Ciaz) है.

